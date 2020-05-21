Adopt Chewy

Chewy is a 1.5-year-old, 14-pound male spaniel mix. He walks easily on a leash and is very well behaved. He is smart and learns quickly. Chewy would be a perfect companion for your family but would do best in a home with kids ages 5 and older. For more information, email contacthalo@yahoo.com.

