When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore. But when the moon plummets toward Earth and threatens all life, that’s just the latest Roland Emmerich disaster movie. Emmerich is a director closely associated with the genre since he first blew up New York City in 1996 with “Independence Day,” starring Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum. Since then, the director has brought about the end of the world every few years with other apocalyptic films, such as “The Day After Tomorrow” and “2012,” that seemingly leave both audiences and critics divided over their quality. His latest film, “Moonfall,” continues this trend by treating viewers to Emmerich’s trademark visual spectacle at the expense of any real depth.
The premise of “Moonfall” is exactly what it sounds like. Earth’s moon has fallen out of its orbit and is on a collision course with the planet that will effectively cause the mass global extinction of humanity. Soon, a ragtag group consisting of a disgraced former astronaut (Patrick Wilson), a conspiracy theorist and the newly-appointed head of NASA blast into space to investigate the extraterrestrial source causing the moon to fall in order to put a stop to it and save the planet while their families try to survive back on Earth.
Much of “Moonfall” feels like Emmerich is checking off a laundry list of characters, scenes and visuals that audiences have come to expect from his movies. The film’s emotional core is centered around a strained father-son dynamic — a favorite of the director — while the plot combines the extraterrestrial concept that first put him on the map with the visuals of natural disasters such as flooding, freezing and falling debris that many of his subsequent films have taken delight in showing off. Characters fit into molds Emmerich fans know well, from the frazzled expert disregarded by authority figures while trying to warn them — in this film played by “Game of Thrones” actor John Bradley — to the minor stock villains such as selfish government officials and the slimy new husband of the protagonist’s ex-wife. Michael Peña of the “Ant-Man” films plays the latter convincingly enough despite being an actor audiences associate with likable characters while Halle Berry rounds out the core cast as NASA’s new leader and a former colleague of Wilson’s character.
For those going into the theater with the expectation of “Moonfall” as something loud, dumb and fun, it’ll be hard to be disappointed. The two hour film breezes by with enough spectacle to dare audiences not to think too hard about the plausibility of any of its science. The movie feels like a summer blockbuster in spite of a February release, a decision likely made in an effort to keep from competing with several upcoming superhero movies. While other end-of-the-world movies such as the recent “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix strive to provide social commentary, “Moonfall” only seems to want to entertain moviegoers with images like a tanker truck soaring through the air in low gravity. It does.
Anyone looking for more than that from the film would be better off sitting this one out. A handful of overt references to Stanley Kubrick’s classic “2001: A Space Odyssey” aren’t enough to overcome the elements of “Moonfall” that don’t work. Characters are flat caricatures whose names are forgotten by the time the credits roll and much of the dialogue ranges from stilted regurgitation of the plot to dated jokes about 80s pop songs and Elon Musk. The third act, for all its action and visual effects, has one of the goofiest reveals and explanations in recent memory and the final scene is a very clear tease for a sequel that will probably never happen.
“Moonfall” is a movie that’s content to be mindless fun and nothing more. Director Roland Emmerich pulls out all the stops with visuals and plot elements that he’s honed over the past 25 years to make a blockbuster movie so adrenaline-soaked that there’s no time to think about all the film’s glaring flaws. Moviegoers who are willing to take that at face value will find a lot to be entertained by, but those looking for more substance will find their interest waning.
Final Verdict: B-
“Moonfall” is rated PG-13 and is now in theaters.
