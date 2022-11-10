Mount Diablo beacon set to shine for veterans

If you look west after sunset on Friday, Nov. 11, you’ll notice a familiar light shining atop Mount Diablo.
In honor of Veterans Day, nonprofit land conservation organization, Save Mount Diablo, will be lighting the summit beacon. This follows a joint proclamation that was issued in February of this year, stating that the beacon would be lit on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Pearl Harbor Day, from sunset to sunrise, beginning in 2022 and every year thereafter. Signatories of the proclamation included members of local veterans groups, California State Parks, national, state, and local elected officials, and Save Mount Diablo members.
The original lighting of the beacon dates back to 1928 and Charles Lindbergh. Lindbergh lit the beacon to assist planes in the early days of commercial flight. At the time, the beacon was lit nightly, until December 8, 1941, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Following that fateful day, it wasn’t relit until 1964, when Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz, Commander in Chief of Pacific Forces during World War II, attended a ceremony on Mount Diablo’s summit in commemoration of the survivors of Pearl Harbor. He suggested that the Beacon be lit every December 7th to honor those who served and sacrificed, according to the Save Mount Diablo website.
