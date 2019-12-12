Local musician and performer Myron Edwins is no stranger to the stage.
Edwins, who will perform with his 10-piece “rhythm and soul” group Dynamic Range on New Year’s Eve at the Brentwood Community Center, has been playing bass guitar since 4 years old and performing since 7 or 8.
“Everyone in my family is a musician,” Edwins said. “Performing is in our blood.”
Originally hailing from Pennsylvania, Edwins moved to the area in the 1970s and is now based in Mountain House in San Joaquin County. Though Dynamic Range is new — the group has been playing together about five months — locals may recognize him from his solo work, or his duo, The Edwins Brothers, with his brother, Ron, who also sings and plays keyboard in Dynamic Range. The duo has played locally at the old Brentwood Corn Festival, CoCo County Wine Co., Orwood Resort and more. Their brother, Jeff Edwins, also had an album hit No. 1.
“Everyone (in Dynamic Range) is an accomplished musician in their own right,” said Pamela Charlles Arthur, who plays keyboard and sings backup vocals. “This is really the best of Bay Area talent.”
Arthur, who is based in San Jose, has been performing for 40 years and became connected with Edwins in a unique way.
“I was at a concert and he asked me to sit in,” she said. “It was kind of a match made in heaven.”
Edwins says something special about Dynamic Range is that almost everyone sings lead at some point, which fits well with the group’s mix of styles. So far, the group is playing all cover songs, with the exception of one of Edwins’ originals, “Precious.” Some of Edwins’ and Arthur’s favorites in their set list include: “Hey Nineteen” by Steely Dan; “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston; “Get Down On It” by Kool and the Gang; and “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters.
“My music experience has readied me, because I’m comfortable playing so many styles,” Edwins said.
After spending a lot of time in the studio recording material — he said his new single is nearly finished — Edwins is looking forward to getting out and playing shows with Dynamic Range. In addition to the New Year’s Eve bash, he is working on booking additional west coast shows for 2020.
Something else about the performance Edwins looks forward to is a visit from ABC7 San Francisco anchor Dan Ashley (also hosting the event), who will guest sing with Dynamic Range on at least one song.
“We’re looking forward to mingling with the audience and getting people to dance,” Edwins said. “It’s going to be lots of fun. We hope our friends in Brentwood will bring the new year in with us.”
The Brentwood Red Carpet New Year’s Eve event will be at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. It begins Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. and ends at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. In addition to the performance from Myron Edwins and Dynamic Range, it will include a DJ, balloon drop, photo booth, two full no-host bars and more. Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/brentwoodnye.
