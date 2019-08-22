The Rio Vista Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of Rio Vista, will host the 72nd Annual Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival October 11, 12 and 13. This much-anticipated event is held in the heart of the Sacramento Delta, in downtown Rio Vista, along the Sacramento River.
There is something for everyone and fun for the entire family, including the oldest bass (striper) derby fishing event on the West Coast, with thousands of dollars in prizes.
Another highlight is the Bass Festival — full of fun for everyone with a carnival and midway, vendor booths, live musical entertainment, food and drink booths, a farmers market, old-fashioned downtown parade, the Lions Club Car Show and a pancake breakfast. On Saturday, the evening ends with fireworks on the river, with the best view along the city’s new river promenade. Check the festival website at bassfestival.com for complete event and entertainment schedules.
The Bass Derby, running from 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, until 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, features double the prizes from previous years. This year, first place for striped bass is $3,000, second place is $1,500 and third place $1,000. For the salmon and sturgeon prizes, first place is $1,000, second place $500 and third place $200 in each category.
According to the official rules posted at www.bassfestival.com, participants can fish anywhere on the Delta from Sacramento to the Bay. Target lengths will be set at the start of the derby for striped bass and sturgeon, whereas salmon and black bass prizes will be awarded based on greatest weight.
Entry fee for the derby remains at $50 and includes an official Bass Derby hat (for the first 300 entries) plus an entry into the fisherman’s raffle, with an extensive array of raffle prizes. Non-fishermen can also purchase raffle tickets at $10 each, or 3 for $20.
Get the kids out to fish in the kids’ class for those up to age 15 for only $5. The kids’ derby is for largest catfish and target-length striper, and prizes include bikes, gift cards and fishing gear.
Derby tickets go on sale Sept. 1 and can be purchased at various bait shops, online at www.bassfestival.com or at the Rio Vista Visitor Center, 33 N. 2nd Street.
Since there is never an entry or parking fee for this popular Bass Derby Festival, families can take full advantage of all the fun. To make access easier this year, for the first time, the Delta Breeze transportation system will be running a shuttle bus on Saturday from the Trilogy and Homecoming subdivisions to the festival.
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/riovistabassderby or on www.bassfestival.com. Stop by the Rio Vista Visitor Center or call the chamber at 707-374-2700 for festival merchandise, tickets and more information.
