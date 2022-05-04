New leader at Harvest Time

Harvest Time, a Brentwood organization that promotes agriculture tourism, is preparing to start the fruit-picking season with a fresh pick of its own — incoming president Jessica Enos.
Enos said she has been a member of the organization for four or five years. When outgoing president Steve Gursky stepped down from the role, she jumped at the chance to help the longstanding organization continue its mission.
“Harvest Time is a really amazing organization with a rich history that goes back to the ‘70s,” Enos said. “Stepping into this role was an opportunity to continue the great work Harvest Time has been doing for so long.”
In addition to selecting Enos as incoming president, Harvest Time has also welcomed winemaker Bryan Lucay, owner of Brentwood’s Serendipity Cellars, to its Board of Directors. The board also features Sean McCauley, Steve Gursky, Ken Hagen, Jessica Stonebarger, Joe Ghiggeri, Lori Sanabria, Michelle Campos and Patrick Johnston.
Harvest Time has served Brentwood since the early 1970s, according to the organization’s website. Its goal is to promote awareness of local U-Pick farms, farm stands, country stores and local wineries. To this end, Harvest Time’s website compiles a list of over 40 local farms as well as an interactive map of which farms are open for “U-pick” events where visitors can enjoy picking the fruit off the trees themselves. Harvest Time’s website also maintains a list of fruit stands, wineries and local country stores to help visitors make the most of Brentwood’s agricultural scene.
“We are looking forward to a really great U-pick season,” Enos said, adding that she and the rest of the organization are “excited to welcome those from out of town and our local community” to enjoy what Brentwood and the surrounding communities have to offer.
For more information on Harvest Time, including an interactive map of U-Pick opportunities, visit HT2021_categories_v3 (harvestforyou.com)
