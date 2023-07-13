A new tool in the State Parks toolkit, what3words, provides dispatchers with state-of-the-art technology to assist visitors in the event they become lost, stranded or who otherwise need help from emergency services. Using this technology, state Parks dispatchers will now be able to pinpoint the precise locations of individuals who become lost with just three dictionary words, so that help can be sent quickly to exactly where it is needed.
This technology benefits visitors and 911 dispatchers, said Frankie Cowan, a spokesman for what3words. He also said it works while turned off. “Without a data connection you can still view the location of any what3words address you enter. You can also navigate to it using compass mode. To share a what3words address over the phone or in a text message you do need a phone signal.”
Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is a simple way to talk about precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimized for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes, according to what3words officials.
what3words, integrated into RapidSOS dispatch, provides users with a simple way to communicate precise locations. It has divided the world into a grid of 10 feet by 10 feet squares, and given each square a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. This means that every park bench, parking space, pitch on a campsite, and remote spot on a hiking trail has its own what3words address. For example, ///tools.melted.studs takes you to the exact entrance to Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park’s campground. The app is available in more than 50 languages to date, and is free to download for both iOS and Android devices.
“Being able to locate a caller during an emergency is essential and the faster the location is confirmed, the faster help can be dispatched,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “what3words enables callers and dispatchers to communicate precise locations with just three words and quickly get the help they need.”
what3words already covers the globe, so you can easily discover addresses for all 280 state parks in its system, including all parks and campgrounds. OuterSpatial is working with what3words to offer more ways to use precise, three-word addresses in the State Parks app, with updates due to be released later in the year.
what3words can also be used for non-emergencies, like giving friends and family directions to a specific campsite or sharing beautiful viewpoints. Being able to precisely communicate where to find key locations can make navigating through the vast parks simple and stress free, said what3words officials in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.