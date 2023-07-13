California State Parks_logo_EDITORIAL ART

A new tool in the State Parks toolkit, what3words, provides dispatchers with state-of-the-art technology to assist visitors in the event they become lost, stranded or who otherwise need help from emergency services. Using this technology, state Parks dispatchers will now be able to pinpoint the precise locations of individuals who become lost with just three dictionary words, so that help can be sent quickly to exactly where it is needed.

This technology benefits visitors and 911 dispatchers, said Frankie Cowan, a spokesman for what3words. He also said it works while turned off. “Without a data connection you can still view the location of any what3words address you enter. You can also navigate to it using compass mode. To share a what3words address over the phone or in a text message you do need a phone signal.”

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is a simple way to talk about precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimized for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes, according to what3words officials.

