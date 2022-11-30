Lone Tree Animal Care, a new veterinary office in Brentwood, is eagerly anticipating the opening of their new location.
Originally slated for a June 2022 opening, construction delays at the 6800 Lone Tree Way location have forced the practice to take up temporary residence at Brentwood Pet Resort. The permanent location is now expected to open in early 2023, and company officials said they are accepting new patients.
Lone Tree Animal Care offers “state-of-the-art medical care” in a welcoming and caring environment, their website says. They believe in nurturing the human-pet bond and creating a harmonious relationship between people and pets, according to their website. From routine check-ups, microchipping, and spay and neuter appointments to more specialized services such as nutritional counseling and allergy testing and other needs of your dog and cat. Emergency and urgent care is also offered, including an onsite pharmacy. A list of services can be found on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.