Lennox Industries, an innovative home comfort solutions provider, along with Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning, seeks nominations for families in need through its national community outreach program “Feel the Love.” The initiative is dedicated to providing warmth for households in need in the East Bay area for the upcoming winter season.
“Feel the Love” invites individuals and local organizations in participating areas to nominate families or individuals in their communities through Aug. 31 at www.feelthelove.com.
Recipients are selected based on a variety of criteria, including physical, mental, or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service; and community service. But beyond that, each recipient has one thing in common: They always put others first. Past nominees include community figures such as teachers, firefighters and volunteers; families facing hard times; veterans; senior citizens living in older homes; and people impacted by natural disasters.
On the first weekend in October, all participating Lennox dealers install new, high-efficiency Lennox gas furnaces or HVAC systems for selected nominees. Lennox provides the furnaces at no cost, and dealers and employees donate their labor and materials.
For more information, contact Hank Romero of Perfect Star HVAC
925-510-2284 or h.romero@perfectstarhvac.com.
