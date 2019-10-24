This fall and winter, Oakley brings back a Season of Authors, featuring five local authors.
The greater Bay Area is home to some of the most cutting-edge, and interesting literary talent in the world. Here is an opportunity at your local library to meet some of them.
“This year, we have a great mix of authors,” said Doug Thomas, adult and teen services librarian. “There are returning favorites and new faces, all of them offering something different. We have two writers of memoirs, two mystery and thriller writers and a playwright, psychotherapist and performance artist. It is such a fascinating group. One switched to writing kids books, and her first one in the genre is a national award-winner. This year should be great.”
The first author, Heidi Eliason, is a freelance writer who writes about her travels. Her memoir, “Confessions of a Middle-Aged Runaway,” talks about her five-year, solo motorhome adventure with her dog and the open road.
Come enjoy a new author every month:
• Heidi Eliason, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.
• Lynn Fulton, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.
• Jay Hartlove, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.
• B. Lynn Goodwin, Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m.
• William Martin, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m.
