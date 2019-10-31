Off to see the wizard
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Dominic Trezza, K.C. Patterson, Della Carey and Theron Zakas, from the Brentwood Teen Theater’s production of "The Wizard of Oz," were photographed in downtown Brentwood, on Monday, Oct. 21. Performances are Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 23 at 2 p.m., at Resurrection Ministries, 1275 Fairview Ave., in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-516-9009.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags