Dominic Trezza, K.C. Patterson, Della Carey and Theron Zakas, from the Brentwood Teen Theater’s production of "The Wizard of Oz," were photographed in downtown Brentwood, on Monday, Oct. 21. Performances are Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 23 at 2 p.m., at Resurrection Ministries, 1275 Fairview Ave., in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-516-9009.
