The masks we wear
by Noor Harb
Masks. One more detail than the other. We walk past one another with a faux concrete smile engraved in the masks we hide behind.
Underneath, a tear slips their eye, but no one will ever know what’s going on inside. We wear these masks that hide our everyday struggles, insecurities and heartache.
We wear these masks so often that we forget that we’re allowed to take them off when we are alone.
Every day, we add to the beauty of our masks, hoping our presence will be wowed. We only see what people allow us to see, so why do we compare our behind-the-scenes to somebody’s movie?
Why do we live in fear to show that we also struggle?
How do we know our true selves if all we wear our masks? All these questions, but no answers. I guess ignorance is bliss.
Las máscaras que usamos
by Noor Harb
Máscaras. Un detalle más que el otro. Nos cruzamos uno al otro con una falsa sonrisa que grabamos en concreto en las máscaras detrás de las cuales nos escondemos.
De tras, una lágrima se desliza por su ojo, pero nadie sabrá lo que está sucediendo. Llevamos estas máscaras que ocultan nuestras luchas, inseguridades y angustias cotidianas.
Usamos estas máscaras con tanta frecuencia que olvidamos que podemos quitárnoslas cuando estamos solos.
Todos los días, agregamos a la belleza de nuestras máscaras, esperando que nuestra presencia se sorprendente.
Solo vemos lo que la gente nos permite ver, entonces, ¿por qué comparamos nuestro detrás de escena con la película de alguien?
¿Por qué vivimos con miedo de demostrar que también luchamos?
¿Cómo sabemos nuestro verdadero ser si todos usamos nuestras máscaras? Tantas preguntas, pero no ahí respuestas. Supongo que la ignorancia es felicidad.
