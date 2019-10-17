Oktoberfest comes to Brentwood

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Kristie and Bob Schrick and their dachshunds were among the thousands who filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Saturday, Oct. 12. The popular event featured a weiner dog parade, beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. Sponsored by the Downtown Brentwood Coalition, Oktoberfest kicks off the downtown’s official start to autumn and prelude to the holiday season.

[Photos] 2019 Brentwood Oktoberfest celebration

Brentwood’s Oktoberfest is based on the German folk festival held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. The German Oktoberfest is a 16- to 18-day folk festival running from mid or late September to the first Sunday in October, with more than six million people from around the world attending the event every year.

