Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Saturday, Oct. 12. The popular event featured a weiner dog parade, beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. Sponsored by the Downtown Brentwood Coalition, Oktoberfest kicks off the downtown’s official start to autumn and prelude to the holiday season.
Karen and Joe Selby of Discovery Bay were among the thousands who crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Erin and Sarah Leguluche were among the thousands who crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Kristie and Bob Schrick and their dachshunds were among the thousands who filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Billy Vance was kept busy pouring beer as thousands filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Martin Aguilar grilled Lockeford sausages as thousands filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Sarah Schmidt sold giant soft pretzels as thousands filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Baylee Gregerson, Morgan Purvy, Mikayla Meads and Chloe Scordelie enjoyed the giant soft pretzels as thousands filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Zuna Barker competed in the beer stein obstacle course race at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Barker won the women's competition. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Zuna, Mitchell and Zyla Barker were among the thousands who filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Zuna and Mitchell were both winners in the beer stein obstacle course race. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Joslyn Newenn was among the thousands who filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Danielle and Lawson Niheu were among the thousands who filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jaden Rodriguez and Alexandra Rizo enjoyed some of the food offered at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Sadie Petersen got her face painted during the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Thousands crowded into City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Maryanne and Charles Lopez were among the thousands who filled City Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Everly De Lange-Ortiz got her face painted at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Mickey Carstens and John Reynolds were serious about their beer at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The event featured a weiner dog parade, a beer stein obstacle course, live music, food and plenty of beer. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Brentwood’s Oktoberfest is based on the German folk festival held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. The German Oktoberfest is a 16- to 18-day folk festival running from mid or late September to the first Sunday in October, with more than six million people from around the world attending the event every year.
