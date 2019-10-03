Open mic at Brentwood Community Center

Come celebrate the written word at the Brentwood Community Center with Open Mic Night on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 pm.
All short work — poetry, short story, nonfiction or any other creative work is welcome. Each participant has five minutes to perform. Participants are encouraged to bring work on any subject, their own or from another writer, as long as it is neither insulting nor abusive. Everyone is invited, whether performing or listening. This event is free and open to the public.
Open Mic Night is presented by Brentwood Writes, an affiliate of the Brentwood Art Society and the Brentwood Community Library and hosted by Kati Short, poet laureate. The Brentwood Community Center is located at 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood.
