Celebrate the written word at Open Mic Night in the Brentwood Community Center at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14.
All short work — poetry, short story, nonfiction or any other creative work — is welcome. Work on any subject is encouraged, your own or that of another writer, as long as it is neither insulting nor abusive. Participants are given five minutes each to perform. Everyone is invited, whether performing or listening and enjoying.
This event is free and open to the public. Open Mic Night is presented by Brentwood Writes, an affiliate of the Brentwood Art Society and the Brentwood Community Library. Brentwood Community Center is located at 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. It is hosted by Kati Short, poet laureate.
For more information, email katishort@yahoo.com or call 925-634-6655.
