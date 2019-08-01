Join fellow creatives at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, to celebrate the written word in the Brentwood Community Center.
August is designated ‘rant’ month, so if you have a pet peeve — traffic, the language used in movies, summer TV, politics or any other subject — this is the month to air grievances. Participants are allowed five minutes each to perform. All short work is welcome, whether original or from another writer, as long as it is neither insulting nor abusive. This event is free and open to the public.
Open Mic Night is presented by Brentwood Writes, an affiliate of the Brentwood Art Society and the Brentwood Community Library and is hosted by Kati Short, poet laureate. The Brentwood Community Center is located at 35 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. Contact Kati Short with questions at 925-634-6655 or katishort@yahoo.com.
