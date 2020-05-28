Exterior renovations can enhance the appearance of a property and make it more enjoyable for homeowners.
Certain renovations have the potential to add value to a home, while others may do the opposite. Learning which ones have the largest return on investment can help homeowners select features that will have the most positive impact.
Lawn care program: Investing in a lawn care program that consists of fertilizer and weed-control application and can be transferred over to a subsequent homeowner is an attractive feature. The National Association of Realtors says such a care program can recover $1,000 in value of the $330 average cost, or a 303 percent ROI.
Low-maintenance lifestyle: When choosing materials for projects, those that offer low-maintenance benefits can be preferential. These include low-maintenance patio materials, composite decking, vinyl fencing and inorganic mulched beds.
Firepit: A firepit can be used for much of the year. In the spring and summer, the firepit is a great place to congregate to roast marshmallows or sip wine and gaze into the fire. In the fall, the firepit can make for a cozy retreat. A firepit that has a gas burner is low-maintenance, and the National Association of Landscape Professionals says that most can recoup about $4,000 of their $6,000 average price tag.
Softscaping: Hardscaping refers to structures like outdoor kitchens or decks. Softscaping involves the living elements of the landscape. Hiring a landscape designer to install trees, shrubs, natural edgin and rock elements can do wonders toward improving the look and value of a home.
Pool or water feature: In certain markets, particularly hot climates, a pool or another water feature is a must-have. However, in other areas where outdoor time is limited, a pool or water feature can actually lower the value of a home. Speaking with a real estate professional can give homeowners an idea of how a pool will fare in a given neighborhood.
Outdoor improvements can improve the marketability of a home, as well as enhance its appearance and function.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
