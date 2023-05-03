A camp for each sport

Summer sports camps help your kids either improve their game or introduce them to one. Here are a few.
Skyhawks Summer Camp Olympics kicks off on June 26-30 for all kids seven to 11 years old. The camp combines various sports like baseball, basketball, capture the flag, dodgeball, flag football, kickball, soccer, track and field, ultimate Frisbee, and more to teach boys and girls teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership and strategy. It’s perfect for younger, beginner athletes up to the intermediate ones who may play in other leagues during the school year. The cost is $220 for the week with the camp taking place at Balfour-Guthrie Park at 1701 Balfour Road from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. For more information, visit https://www.skyhawks.com.
Strike 3 Baseball Academy is for those looking to improve their game on the baseball diamond. The “Smash into Summer” camp is for players aged 6-12. Led by former Minor League pitcher Frank Potestio, the camp works on all aspects of the game – conditioning, pitching, fielding, and hitting – and is designed to build solid fundamentals, a good work ethic, and self-confidence. The camp costs $250 for each of the four four-day-long sessions. It will start on June 12-15, followed by sessions on June 26-29, July 10-13, and July 17-20. All sessions will be at Oak Meadow Park, Field #1 at 180 Crawford Drive in Brentwood. For more information, visit http://www.strike3pitchingzone.com.
