Brannan Island State Recreation Area is reopening on Dec. 1 after California State Parks reduced operations on The Delta earlier this year. All areas of the park will open to the public Thursday, Dec. 1. The public can begin booking camping reservations starting Jan. 1, 2023. Park Delta Bay will operate the state recreation area, which includes day-use areas, a boat launch ramp, and campground sites.
Brannan Island is a maze of waterways through The Delta, and has countless islands and marshes with many wildlife habitats and opportunities for recreation, including boating and swimming. The state recreation area will now be open full-time, with hours of operation running from sunrise until one hour after sunset 7 days a week.
Based in Isleton, Park Delta Bay operates 120 campsites and 120 slip marinas at Delta Bay. The facility has been around for about 30 years and the current ownership for seven years.
The public is advised to recreate responsibly. Some tips include:
For more information on Brannan Island State Recreation Area, please visit parks.ca.gov/BrannanIslandSRA.
Brannan Island State Recreation Area to reopen
