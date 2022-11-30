Brannan Island State Recreation Area boat ramp, day-use area open for summer

Photo courtesy of California State Parks

The boat launch ramp and the nearby day-use area at the Brannan Island State Recreation Area are open for weekend use in Rio Vista.

Brannan Island State Recreation Area is reopening on Dec. 1 after California State Parks reduced operations on The Delta  earlier this year. All areas of the park will open to the public Thursday, Dec. 1. The public can begin booking camping reservations starting Jan. 1, 2023. Park Delta Bay will operate the state recreation area, which includes day-use areas, a boat launch ramp, and campground sites.

Brannan Island is a maze of waterways through The Delta, and has countless islands and marshes with many wildlife habitats and opportunities for recreation, including boating and swimming. The state recreation area will now be open full-time, with hours of operation running from sunrise until one hour after sunset 7 days a week.

Based in Isleton, Park Delta Bay operates 120 campsites and 120 slip marinas at Delta Bay. The facility has been around for about 30 years and the current ownership for seven years.

The public is advised to recreate responsibly. Some tips include:

  • Know Before You Go – Prior to leaving home, check the status of the park unit you want to visit to find out what restrictions are in place. Have a backup plan in case your destination is crowded. Stay home if you’re sick.

  • Play It Safe – Find out what precautions you should take when exploring the outdoors, especially if this is your first time visiting the State Park System. If recreating in the water, remember to wear a life jacket. Life jackets can be borrowed for free at one of more than 100 local life jacket loaner stations throughout the state.

  • Leave No Trace – Leave areas better than how you found them by staying on designated trails and packing out all trash. Do not disturb wildlife or plants.

For more information on Brannan Island State Recreation Area, please visit parks.ca.gov/BrannanIslandSRA.

