Pandemic, low rates, make for a seller’s market

The real estate market — like everything else in our world — is reacting to the pandemic in its own unique way.
As members of the state’s workforce awaken to the realization they do not need to live in the heart of Silicon Valley or San Francisco, an exodus of families moving inland has begun. Many real estate agents are noticing East County is a popular relocation destination.
“I think a lot of people are being driven out of the San Francisco and Santa Clara area because they can work from home,” said Brian Sharp of Sharp Realty. “They were already living in that area kind of under protest, because prices are so high, but they felt they had to live there to be close to work . . . now that they can work from home, Brentwood has benefited tremendously.”
Sharp cited comparatively low home prices as well as the area’s many other amenities as reasons East County is seeing an influx of new homebuyers. He said low interest rates, many buyers and low inventory have combined to make it a seller’s market this fall.
“It’s been wonderful for sellers, horrible for buyers,” Sharp said. “As challenged as the economy is, our local real estate market has been surprisingly strong.”
Last September saw approximately 180 resale homes on the market in Brentwood. This year, there were 66 available on Sept. 11, and Oakley only had 15. Sharp noted San Francisco’s inventory is climbing as its prices drop. Rentals in East County are also scarce, with prices that often exceed monthly mortgage payments.
Jason Peterson is a Guild Mortgage branch manager in Antioch. He said this spring and summer have been busy for his team, and the fall shows no signs of slowing down.
“We are seeing a lot of sales, and even though everyone is sheltering in place, people are still buying homes,” Peterson said. “With interest rates being the lowest ever, it’s giving a lot of people the opportunity to buy homes who may not have had it in the past or had stopped looking because rates had gone up before shelter-in-place hit.”
Peterson maintained the market will likely continue steady until election day. He said a decisive victory for either candidate is unlikely to cause a change in interest rates, but a close race could make some waves.
“The last election we saw a big change in interest rates the day after the election,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with the election. Rates could foreseeably be low, based on the instability in the world, and whenever there’s instability, the rates will be low . . . but all we are is one solid COVID vaccine away from rates going up. When the economy is able to turn back on, it will turn back on quickly.”
Sharp made a similar prediction, suggesting a repeat of Al Gore and George Bush’s post-election recount fiasco would have a negative effect on the market.
“If we have a clear winner one way or the other, it will be ok,” said Sharp. “The stock market and real estate market hate uncertainty. If it’s close and one candidate says, ‘I won, you stole it,’ and we have a protracted legal battle, it’s going to get worse.”
Sharp suggested anyone looking to purchase a home they will be in for the long term should continue their search.
Sharp Realty is located at 320 Fairview Ave., in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-240-6683 or visit www.sharphomesonline.com.
Guild Mortgage is located at 5829 Lone Tree Way, Suite D, in Antioch. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/thepressnet_Guild.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.