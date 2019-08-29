Get ready for music from McCartney’s whole career, from The Beatles to his later solo work – a concert of the best-loved pop songs of all time.
Stroll Down Penny Lane is a live performance with beautiful accompanying films of the music of the most iconic songwriter of the age, Paul McCartney. The show includes songs spanning McCartney’s career – from early influences, to the Beatles, through the Wings period and beyond. You’ll also hear songs that have never been performed in concert – anywhere, by anyone.
Live in concert, experience McCartney’s music and influences, from early rock and roll, like Little Richard, until now, spanning 60 years of music. Explore the ballads – a form McCartney adopted when he was a teenager. He became its acknowledged master; no one else in the world can compare.
At the heart of the show is an amazing band paying tribute to some of the most amazing and beloved music of Paul McCartney. The musical experience is enhanced with stories, evocative images, a musical education of sorts, and animation.
While flying across the world, unraveling knots of white collar crime at the highest echelons, Prof. Stompensplatt, obsessed with Paul McCartney and in need of a diversion, went deep down the rabbit hole, seeking everything he could find about his idol. Four years in the making, Stroll Down Penny Lane is the fruit of that obsession. Equipped only with a vision, a bunch of guitars and a voice uncannily like McCartney’s, Prof. Stompensplatt set out to create a show to share.
He assembled an outstanding band of musicians, an animator and a video artist to create a unique concert experience. The show illuminates the creative process, musical tricks of the trade, the social climate of the times and McCartney himself. Running through it all is the sheer enjoyment of the music.
The show’s sold out debut performances last year delighted audiences, who sang along, were mesmerized by the films, laughed and cried. They were transported to the origins of the songs. They were transported to their memories associated with the music.
Stroll Down Penny Lane band members include Joe Anastasi, aka Prof. Stompensplatt (lead vocals and rhythm guitar); Winter (lead guitar and vocals); Mike Sugar (bassist, electric cellist, melodica, synthesizer, and vocals); Mark Abbott (drums and vocals); and Matt Twain (keys and vocals).
Stroll Down Penny Lane will play at the Pittsburg California Theatre, Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.
