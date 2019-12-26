Since 1988, PEACE Inc. has made connections around the world.
A nonprofit high school organization pairing international students with volunteer host families, PEACE Inc. is the leading sponsor of J-1 exchange students and has been a driving factor in developing those rewarding relationships that span the globe. PEACE Inc. places students from many countries for semester-long or year-long academic programs.
Students who participate in the PEACE Inc. program have their own spending money and are fully insured. They attend local high schools to learn more about American culture, make friends, participate in sports and school activities, volunteer and become a lasting member of their host’s family and community.
For more information, call 1-800-377-0232 or visit www.peace-inc.org.
