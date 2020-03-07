Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years.
Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals by providing nearly $348 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College.
On May 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the local Chapter XQ will hold a spring boutique at the Brentwood Community Center to raise money for educating women. The chapter comprises residents of Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley and Rio Vista. Local vendors and crafters will be selling their unique items. We will also repeat the popular craft table for children to create Mother’s Day cards while their moms shop.
Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the U.S. and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.
For information about the event, contact Gwen O’Neill at info@gwenoneill.com. For information about P.E.O., contact Linda Cseak at lcseak@gmail.com.
