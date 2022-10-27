Pittsburg to get creepy visit from The Addams Family next month

Broadway musical sensation The Addams Family is coming to the newly renovated California Theatre in Pittsburg on Nov. 4-6 and 18-20.
Created by the award-winning team of Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party), The Addams Family is based on characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Directed by Dianna Schepers, choreographed by Shelly McDowell, with vocal direction by Jennifer Krey and Carl Pantle, this production features humor, an original story, song and dance, and all the favorite Addams Family characters from TV and the movies.
In the kooky, upside-down world of The Addams Family, a grave crisis is brewing. It is every father’s worst nightmare but in reverse. Daughter Wednesday, the ultimate Princess of Darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a “normal” young man, from a respectable Ohio family—not even remotely fiendish! The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when Gomez and Morticia host a dinner to become better acquainted with Lucas and his parents, Mal and Alice Beineke. Comedic chaos reigns as they meet the family including Uncle Fester, Grandma, Pugsley and Lurch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.