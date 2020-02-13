Playmakers Drama Club brings you the sensational musical chronicling an audition for a Broadway show.
“A Chorus Line,” by Michael Bennett, takes audiences through the depths to which performing artists must go to ‘get the job’ on Broadway.
“It’s not just about Broadway. Each one of us has our own personal ‘Broadway’ to which we aspire,” said Director Kyle Roman. “This show is about the heart and soul of those who are pursuing a passion. It speaks to us all.”
The show, which is considered PG-13, runs Feb. 28 and 29, at 7 p.m.; March 5, 6, 7, 12 and 13, at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 29 and March 14, at 2 p.m.
Highlights of the run include March 5, the Pink Performance for cancer awareness. Playmakers has partnered with the Women’s Cancer Resource Center and will donate proceeds of ticket sales that night. March 6 is Scholarship Night, where Playmakers will benefit the Caitlyn Grace Scholarship along with the Today Will Be Great foundation.
Contact Roman if you are interested in bringing a group of 20 or more to receive a discount on tickets.
Another highlight of the themed nights will be the #Unpretty performance on March 12, at 7 p.m. Playmakers are bringing awareness to the issue of body image. Cast members will make a statement on what it means to be ‘pretty’ by reducing the amount of stage makeup for this performance. Proceeds will also go to The Body Positive organization.
On sale now, tickets are $16 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. Performances are held at the Allan E. Jones Performing Arts Center on the campus of Liberty High School.
For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2UEjtKG.
For more information on the Playmakers Drama Club Productions, visit lhsplaymakers.com.
