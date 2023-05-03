CCC Fair 2023

This year’s Contra Costa County Fair vows to preserve its tradition of popular attraction while also making room for fresh faces to keep modern fair-goers happy, according to fair officials.

The fair’s theme this year is ‘Once Upon A Fair’ at the county fairgrounds at 1201 West 10th St., Antioch.

The fair runs Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21. Gates open at noon each day.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription