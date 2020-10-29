Thank you to all the participants who dressed up their little ones, fur babies and homes to participate in The Press Halloween contests! This year’s first- and second-place winners won $50 and $25 gift certificates to a local restaurant. The winners are listed above.
[Photos] Halloween Home Decorating Contest entries
Is your yard or home filled with terrifying tombstones, spooky spiders or petrifying pumpkins? Then you should also enter The Press Halloween Home Decorating photo contest. Photos of home decorations can be submitted online at http://bit.ly/HalloweenHomeContest by Sunday, Oct. 25.
[Photos] Halloween Costume Contest entries
Enter The Press virtual Halloween Costume Contest for a chance to win a gift certificate for local dining. Just snap a picture of your kids or your pets in their costume and upload it using this entry link: https://www.thepress.net/site/forms/contest_forms/halloween_costume_contest/halloween_costume_contest/
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.