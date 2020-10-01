With many East County residents trying to figure out how to safely celebrate Halloween during a pandemic, one fun thing anyone can do is enter The Press’ Virtual Halloween costume contest!
Halloween Kid Costume & Pet Costume contests
We want to see your little ghosts and goblins and your furry friends all dressed up in their creative Halloween costumes.
Beginning Oct. 5, you can submit photos online for a chance to win dinner out at a local restaurant. To participate, dress up your child or your pet in their Halloween finest, snap a picture and submit it at http://bit.ly/PressCostumeContest by Sunday, Oct. 25.
Contest prizes
A panel of judges will review submissions and choose the winners. Winners will be featured in print, on our website and social-media pages on Oct. 30.
The Kid Costume, and Pet Costume contest will each have a first-place and second-place winner! First-place winners will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant and second-place winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.
Official contest rules: By submitting your photo into the contest, you grant Brentwood Press & Publishing the right to use your image(s) in print and online at our discretion. Promotions and images may also be placed on the Brentwood Press & Publishing's social networks. Photographers grant the use of their image(s) and name as stated without further contract or compensation from Brentwood Press & Publishing.
