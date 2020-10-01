With many East County residents trying to figure out how to safely celebrate Halloween during a pandemic, one fun thing anyone can do is enter The Press’ Virtual Halloween Home Decorating contest!
Halloween Home Decorating contest
Is your yard or home filled with terrifying tombstones, spooky spiders or petrifying pumpkins? Then you should also enter The Press Halloween Home Decorating photo contest. Photos of home decorations can be submitted online at http://bit.ly/HalloweenHomeContest by Sunday, Oct. 25.
Contest prizes
A panel of judges will review submissions and choose the winners. Winners will be featured in print, on our website and social-media pages on Oct. 30.
The Halloween Home Decorating contest will have a first-place and second-place winner! First-place winners will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant and second-place winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.
Official contest rules: By submitting your photo into the contest, you grant Brentwood Press & Publishing the right to use your image(s) in print and online at our discretion. Promotions and images may also be placed on the Brentwood Press & Publishing's social networks. Photographers grant the use of their image(s) and name as stated without further contract or compensation from Brentwood Press & Publishing.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.