The musical dexterity of The Purple Ones – with 12 pieces on stage, including a full horn section – turns the concept of a Prince tribute band on its head, delivering his material live onstage in a way that must be experienced to be believed.
Music begins at 6 p.m. and continues to 8 p.m. at Antioch’s Waldie Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 17. Come early and enjoy food trucks or a local restaurant in the Historic District. This is the last concert in the Summer Concerts by the River series, a free summer program to give families and friends a fun, relaxing time to take in summer sunsets and enjoy live music.
Waldie Plaza is located across from City Hall on Second Street. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and plenty of energy. There is ample free parking throughout downtown.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.