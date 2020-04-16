With the power to make or break an economy, real estate was deemed an essential business late last month, though agents are still strapped with strict guidelines.
On March 28, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published an advisory memorandum on identifying essential workers while shelter-in-place order remains in effect. Noted in the memorandum were government employees who perform title searches, notary services and recording in support of mortgage and real estate services and transactions. Also indicated on the list were residential and commercial real estate services. CISA Director Christopher Krebs, who published the report, said the list was advisory in nature and should not be taken as a federal directive or standard.
In East County, local agencies have been watching the daily changes with bated breath and adjusting as needed.
“At the point of when we were nonessential, the effect it could have had just on the economy was going to be catastrophic,” said Bryan Hogge, Intero Real Estate owner and broker. “People have to move — it’s not like people are buying a house like they would a car. To many, a move is a necessity — it’s not something they necessarily want to do sometimes, but the property needs to go.”
While real estate agents were given the green light to work during the pandemic, it comes with strict regulations that inhibit certain aspects of the trade. Only vacant properties can be shown in person, and only two people are allowed in the unoccupied house at once. Hogge said listings are typically occupied prior to sale, and his agents are undergoing daily trainings to learn how to do their jobs during this time.
“It’s a tough go as far as showing and selling properties,” he said. “We’re offering virtual tours, but before, it was up to the agent in terms of how far they wanted to go with the marketing. Now it’s almost mandatory, where you have to do some type of virtual tour.”
The team at Intero has still managed to sell homes during the crisis, though some were already pending when the shelter-in-place was announced March 19. Hogge projects the true economic effect of the closure will be seen in the weeks to come.
On April 8, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) provided an update in relation to COVID-19 and its impact on the market.
“Most major regions in California saw the number of homes enter the escrow process fall by more than 10% from the week before except the Central Valley where pending sales fell 5.8%,” wrote the CAR report. “Clearly, the effects of shelter-in-place on consumer and business spending, coupled with the rising job losses have reduced the ability for Californians to move forward with a home purchase. This suggests that closed sales will likely remain depressed for the next 30 to 45 days as current pendings form the pipeline of closed sales in coming months.”
Regarding the advisory list issued by the CISA, Krebs further noted all decisions should appropriately balance public safety and the continued delivery of essential services.
“While this advisory list is meant to help public officials and employers identify essential work functions, it allows for the reality that some workers engaged in activity determined to be essential may be unable to perform those functions because of health-related concerns,” Krebs said. “CISA will continue to work with our partners in the critical infrastructure community to update this advisory list if necessary as the nation’s response to COVID-19 evolves.”
Hogge said he and his team are placing the advisory and all related safety standards at the forefront of their business practices.
“We have to follow the rules and we have to do it right,” Hogge said. “It’s hard but we are 100% rule-followers, so we’re cleaning up after ourselves, making sure everyone’s wearing gloves. I think with real estate overall, it’s still moving — we’re still doing business even in these conditions. I want everyone to stay positive. There’s help out there.”
To read the full CISA advisory, visit https://bit.ly/2wJin6K.
