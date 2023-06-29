Fourth of July events in East County

Residents of Oakley, Brentwood and Antioch will have the freedom to choose from several events that celebrate Independence Day, with each city putting on its own festivities.
OAKLEY
The city of Oakley will not have any events on Tuesday, July 4, according to Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro. The city instead will host its annual Oakley Summer Fest celebration on Saturday, July 1.
“This event is designed to be a celebration of summer and our Oakley community with a wide range of activities for attendees,” Recreation Director Lindsey Bruno said.
The festival will be held at Civic Center Plaza and on Main Street from O’Hara Avenue to Vintage Parkway from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and includes live music on the main stage, axe throwing, a 5k fun run, a giant kids area, local artisan makers and food vendors, Bruno said. Admission to Summer Fest is free, but a wristband is required to participate in activities. Wristbands are $5 per person and can be purchased at the event.
For details, visit www.OakleySummerFest.com.
BRENTWOOD
Brentwood’s Independence Day celebration will take place on July 4, beginning with a parade through downtown at 9:30 a.m. and ending with a drone show at about 9:05 p.m. with several activities in between one being a concert at the city park.
The parade lineup will begin with the children’s parade, followed immediately by the main parade, according to Recreation Supervisor Amanda Chaney. Pre-registration is not required for the children’s parade and participating kids may dress up and use bicycles, roller skates, non-motorized scooter, wagons, small-battery motorized play vehicles and strollers. Both parades begin at First and Birch streets. The main parade will then turn right onto Oak Street and end in front of the Community Center.
The next leg of the celebration begins downtown at 4 p.m. with the Brentwood Lions Club’s Carnique presented by the city of Brentwood.
Carnique was originally a combination barbecue/carnival hosted by the Brentwood Lions Club for 35 years beginning in the late 1950s, Chaney said. The event was a fundraiser for the Lions Club that featured carnival games, barbecue dinner, dancing, music, swimming, and a fireworks display. The return of this event – minus fireworks – is part of the city’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration.
Carnival games run from 4-7 p.m. along Oak Street between First and Second. Tickets are 50 cents each, or an unlimited play wristband can be purchased for $20. In the spirit of the original Carnique, which focused on fundraising, all proceeds from carnival game tickets sales will be donated to the non-profit groups volunteering to run the games. There will also be corn shucking and corn eating contests sponsored by The Press at about 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in front of the main stage.
Food vendors will be set up along Second Street in front of City Park from 4-9 p.m., featuring barbecue, seafood and carnival favorites. There will also be international flavors to represent Brentwood residents’ diverse backgrounds as well as freshly roasted Brentwood corn provided by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. Portions of food sales will be donated to the Brentwood Lions Club as well as the Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund.
The Community Center will be open from 4-9 p.m. for those who want to cool off, learn about activities and facilities, buy a limited-edition retro Brentwood shirt or hat, or check out the Hometown Highlights videos in the Main Hall, featuring some familiar Brentwood faces and lots of history.
Concert in the Park is from 7-9 p.m. in City Park when the all-female RagDolls - The Ultimate Aerosmith Experience performs.
From 4-7 p.m., take a dip in the new Jack Ferrill Aquatic Center at Liberty High School. Space is limited and non-swimmers must stay in the shallow end. Only USCG-approved life jackets are permitted. Diving boards will be open.
Light Up the Night 4th of July Drone Show starts at 9:05 p.m. Presented by the Downtown Brentwood Coalition, the show runs for about 12 minutes and features patriotic and Brentwood-themed animations. There are several great viewing locations throughout the downtown area. The Liberty High School football field opens at 7:30 p.m. with, bleacher and turf seating. No chairs are allowed, but blankets are OK.
More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3NmZtqK
ANTIOCH
The city of Antioch’s Independence Day celebration on July 4 begins with a parade through downtown at 4 p.m., followed by food, activities and live entertainment, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brad Helfenberger.
The live entertainment includes a variety of performers, including musicians and magicians and the evening will be capped off with a fireworks show on the water at 9:15. The fireworks will be launched from a barge on the river, Helfenberger said.
The event schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows: a parade from 4-5 p.m., the Kids Zone from 4-9 p.m., That Math Magician from 5-5:15 p.m., entertainment from Tom Lindsay from 5-6:30 p.m., the announcement of parade winners at 7 p.m., live entertainment from Forever land from 7:15-9:15 p.m, immediately followed by a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.
More information, including the parade route and a map of the celebration site, can be found at https://www.antiochca.gov/fourth-of-july-celebration/
