Fourth of July events in East County
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Residents of Oakley, Brentwood and Antioch will have the freedom to choose from several events that celebrate Independence Day, with each city putting on its own festivities.

OAKLEY

The city of Oakley will not have any events on Tuesday, July 4, according to Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro. The city instead will host its annual Oakley Summer Fest celebration on Saturday, July 1.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.