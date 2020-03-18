Registration is now open for the City of Oakley’s Rock the Chalk art contest, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Civic Center Plaza.
Rock the Chalk is free and open to ages 6 and up. Space is limited and preregistration is highly recommended. Participants will be assigned a 3 foot by 4 foot space by organizers at check-in.
Artwork will be located outside on the concrete dance floor at the Civic Center Amphitheater.
