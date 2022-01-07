Rewind: The Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night” is madcap, moptop mayhem

What is there to say about The Beatles that hasn’t been said before? The four lads from Liverpool have been discussed and dissected endlessly since they released their debut album in 1963 and their popularity shows little sign of slowing down, as evidenced by the way director Peter Jackson’s eight hour Disney Plus documentary about the band threw them back in the spotlight in late 2021. The one thing about The Beatles that may not be as well-known as their musical albums is the series of films they did in the 60s. The group played themselves in a series of goofy adventures that showcased their friendship just as much as their music. The first of these films was the black-and-white 1964 comedy “A Hard Day’s Night.”
“A Hard Day’s Night” is the story of a fictional day in the lives of The Beatles as they prepare for an appearance on a television program. Along the way, they encounter Paul’s troublemaking grandfather, run from overenthusiastic fans and manage to lose Ringo. As the biggest musical group in the world at the time of the film, The Beatles also find time to perform a number of songs over the course of the film as well before their show stopping televised number at the end of the film.
One of the best elements of the film is the joyous energy that seems to fill every scene. The opening sequence of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr running from a horde of fans to the tune of “A Hard Day’s Night” sets the tone for the entire movie, with the whole sequence feeling like the live action equivalent of a chase from “Scooby-Doo” complete with music and disguises as the four try to board a train to their next gig. That same energy is what propels the plot of the movie along as The Beatles have less than two days to prepare for a major television appearance.
The only thing quicker than the plot is the wit of the four friends as they banter and tease each other with dry one-liners. The Beatles had a reputation for their clever responses to interviewers and the script gives them the opportunity to show off that same cheekiness. Director Richard Lester, who would go on to do “Help!” with the band a few years later as well as “Superman II” with Christopher Reeve, has an excellent sense of comedic timing that perfectly compliments the rat-a-tat-tat nature of the dialogue. Combining this humor with the obvious natural chemistry of the band and the camaraderie of the story as they lift a self-conscious Ringo’s spirits, the whole movie is just as much a feel-good experience for those unfamiliar with The Beatles as those who are rabid fans.
To praise the music in the film seems almost unnecessary. A movie starring The Beatles, unsurprisingly, has songs by The Beatles. Most likely, anyone watching this film already has an opinion on the group’s music because they remain one of the most talked about musical acts in history. Those who are fans will enjoy hearing a handful of songs in full such as the title track and “I Should Have Known Better,” in addition to samplings of other songs such as the Ringo-led “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Nothing about the use of the songs in this movie is bound to convert someone who is not a fan of their music, but the music is not a large enough presence to deter someone from enjoying the film if they just aren’t into The Beatles as a band.
“A Hard Day’s Night” is a snapshot of the height of Beatlemania. The real friendship between John, Paul, Ringo and George shines through the made up story and that dynamic, combined with their musical talent, makes it easy to see the appeal of the band in a way that any scholarly biography written after the fact never could. Although any Beatlemaniac will have no doubt already seen this film, the humor, heart and music make it one worth revisiting eight days a week.
"A Hard Day's Night" is rated G and is available to stream on HBO Max
