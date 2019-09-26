A weekend crowded with some of the best Bay and Delta area bands during the 72nd annual Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival will take place Oct. 11-13.
All bands will appear at the Pole Barn, located on Front Street in downtown Rio Vista along the Sacramento River. The weekend’s live music starts with the River Ratz, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 11. This Rio Vista-based band plays a variety of genres, from contemporary and country to classic rock and blues. On Friday evening, the headliner group is the Derek Abel Band, another Rio Vista homegrown band playing blues and rock.
Saturday starts off with Afterglow, playing ‘60s and ‘70s hits with some great vocal harmony, starting at 10:30 a.m. The music continues at 1 p.m., with Two Tone Steiny & the Cadillacs, a high-energy west coast blues band offering great dance music. Then, Firestorm hits the stage, with seasoned performers and a playlist that’s always a crowd pleaser in the Delta.
Things heat up Saturday evening with the Desert Moon Band, with their great lead vocals and outstanding selection of country and rock covers, starting at 6 p.m. At 9 p.m., fireworks will be launched from the Dutra Barge in the middle of the river. Then the premiere band, The Primates, takes the stage for a great show of rock music.
Sunday is Ladies Day, with musical excitement including indie-pop artist Michelle Lambert and her electro-acoustic violin at 11:30 a.m., then Groovy Judy, a top Bay area guitarist offering Hendrix-inspired funk-rock.
The old-fashioned Bass Derby & Festival Parade will also take place Sunday, Oct. 13, starting at noon, winding its way down Main Street to Front Street. Along with displays from school groups, church groups, service clubs and local businesses will be a tribute to “The Beauty of Rio Vista” featuring past Bass Derby and Portuguese Festival beauty queens. The Planters Peanut Nutmobile will also be a part of the festivities, along with vehicles from the Corvette Club car show.
For the kids and young-at-hearts, the Bass Derby & Festival Carnival featuring Midway of Fun rides will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. pn Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Money-saving presale ride tickets are now being sold at several stores around town and at the Visitor Center in downtown Rio Vista.
For more information about the event, visit http://bassfestival.com/.
