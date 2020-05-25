The Rio Vista Chamber Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to cancel the Rio Vista Bass Festival and Derby,which was planned for October.
“The event takes a great deal of planning and contracts that need to be made now and during the next two months,” said Chamber President Robin Sibert. “Right now we can’t expect our beer and food suppliers to make solid commitments because they are not sure about their supply chains and the effects the pandemic will have on them. Also, many vendors and entertainers are still unsure about the availability of staff, and of course we are concerned about the amount of attendees.”
Questions about the cancellation can be directed to Sibert at 707-374-4004 or 707-628-5259.
