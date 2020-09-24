Removing leaves from the yard is a task that homeowners must perform each fall.
These tips also make the job safer and easier.
Wear layers when cleaning up leaves. It may be cool at first, but it’s easy to work up a sweat after raking for a while. Layers can be peeled off so as not to get overheated or risk hypothermia from sweating in chilly temps.
Do not try to rake or blow leaves on windy days. Wind will only make the task that much more difficult, which could lead to overworking oneself.
Avoid overfilling bags. For those who plan to mulch and bag leaves, remember that compressed leaves can get heavy pretty quickly. Do not overfill bags, as they can be hard to move or bring to a recycling center.
Using a leaf blower to push leaves into piles will reduce the strenuousness of the task, but leaf blowers can be heavy and noisy and gas-powered blowers can produce a considerable amount of exhaust.
Raking leaves can be quite a chore. It is important that homeowners take steps to prevent injury while cleaning up leaves in their yards.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.