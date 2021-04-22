The San Joaquin Yacht Club’s (SJYC) free Opening Day on the Delta Parade is scheduled for April 24 at noon.
The theme this year is “holidays.” People will decorate the starboard sides of their boats with their favorite holiday-themed items and will cruise clockwise around Bethel Island.
The boats can congregate in front of the yacht club docks around noon, where Pastor Will Byrns will bless the boats for a safe season.
The parade is expected to leave the SJYC docks at 12:30 p.m. for the clockwise cruise around the island, heading under the bridge, then on down Taylor Slough, all the way around the island, past Bethel Harbor Marina, The Rusty Porthole, Russo’s Marina and The Sugar Barge — all good viewing points. The cruise concludes back at the Yacht Club at about 3 p.m. for an afternoon of music, dancing, awards and dinner.
The SJYC will award participation plaques to everyone who enters a boat in the parade. There will also be a People’s Choice Award (best decorated), Commodore’s Choice Award and Fleet Captain’s Choice Award.
SJYC officials say they are pleased with their promotion of this year’s event. Along with participation by SJYC officials, viewers can also expect to see members of Discovery Bay Yacht Club, Classic Yacht Association, Taylor Nautical Association, Caliente Isle Yacht Club and many local island residents decorating their boats and joining the fun.
The Yacht Club is located at 550 Riverview Road on Bethel Island. To register for the parade, text or call Scott McKenzie at 925-766-3832.
