No matter where drivers live, chances are they would love to lower their auto insurance costs.
While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to cut auto insurance premiums, drivers can try various strategies to save money on their policies.
Raise your policy’s deductibles. Higher deductibles may sound scary to drivers, but raising the deductibles is a great way to lower the cost of auto insurance. The auto insurance provider Progressive notes that deductibles typically range from $100 to $2,000. A driver whose policy has a $100 deductible will pay considerably more on his policy per month than a driver with a higher deductible. In fact, the Insurance Information Institute (III) notes that drivers who increase their deductibles from $200 to $1,000 can save 40% or more on their coverage costs. Drivers who choose this option should always be sure they have enough money in the bank to cover the cost of their deductibles.
Bundle your policies. Some drivers save money on their auto insurance policies by buying two or more types of insurance from the same provider. For example, homeowners may save money by buying homeowners insurance from their auto insurance providers or vice versa.
Research potential discounts. The III notes that many companies offer discounts to policyholders, even if those discounts are not necessarily promoted. Drivers can contact their insurance companies or shop around with other providers to ask about various discounts that can save them money on their policies. Anti-theft devices, defensive driving courses, low annual mileage and a strong credit record are some examples of ways to score potential discounts.
Drivers can reduce the cost of their auto insurance policies in various ways, potentially saving themselves hundreds of dollars each year as a result.
