Searching for Brentwood’s spirited past

Let’s just go ahead and get this out of the way right up front. You can say what you want. You can believe what you want. But nothing anyone says will convince me that I didn’t hear what I heard, standing in an empty parking lot in downtown Brentwood on a recent and unseasonably mild October night.
Without question, I heard a disembodied voice speak a full sentence. Twice. Brentwood Historic Ghost Tours founder Stephanie Dourgarian heard it, too, as did tour guide Kimie Good.
It’s fair to argue that people on a ghost tour, and I was, are predispositioned to attributing natural phenomena to supernatural explanations. It’s also fair to argue that — while standing in the crook of an L-shaped building, adjacent to an empty, flat lot on a breezy evening — voices from some distance away can be carried and reflected off the walls in ways that seem supernatural. You can even argue that, after 35 or more years of playing live music, my hearing isn’t what it once was. All of those things are true, but they don’t explain the voice I heard.
I was standing behind 221 Oak St. — the building that, until recently, housed Kelly Grace Salon — along with Dourgarian, Good and 20 or so other curious ghost hunters, most of whom were taking part in a tour for the first time.
A Brentwood resident, Dourgarian founded the company nearly nine years ago with Amy Schraeder, who has since moved away from the area. Good assists as an investigator and tour guide, and they were joined by Drew Morrow, another investigator with more than 25 years experience poking around in the dark places most of us would just as soon avoid.
“We’re all sensitive to spirits, meaning that we can usually feel when energies are around, or a change in energy — we can usually feel that,” said Dourgarian. “So we tell people on our tours, ‘If we say it feels like someone is standing behind me, you might want to snap a picture,’ because it’s happened where something shows up in the picture.”
Dourgarian got interested in paranormal research after having been invited to an investigation in Virginia City, Nevada, a location she said is the most haunted in the West — possibly the most haunted city in the country.
“We realized that no one was really doing this in this area,” said Dourgarian. “We think history goes with the paranormal, so we researched all of the history. We worked with the historical society, newspaper records, police records, things like that. The historical society was a great source of information around here. Then we just went and talked to people around here.”
While some people were very willing to share their otherworldly experiences, others were more resistant. Good said that about half the business owners they contacted refused to discuss the topic, for fear of driving away customers.
“Nowadays, people are more open to it because of all the TV shows,” said Morrow. “Back then, it was a little harder.”
Through their research, Dourgarian and her team uncovered the unseemly side of Brentwood history, and on the tours, participants use a variety of tools popularized on the multitude of ghost-hunting TV shows to find remnants of that past.
The building at 221 Oak St. once housed the city’s first hospital, founded by Dr. Catherine Holden. Holden’s husband was shot and died under mysterious circumstances when, in an allegedly drunken rage, he threatened to kill the couple’s 24-year-old son, for reasons that have since been lost to history. Minutes later, he was dead from a gunshot wound that Holden claimed was suicide, though a newspaper report from the time claimed that no gunpowder burns were present near the fatal wound — an indication he had been shot from a distance. The space behind the building is thought to be an active paranormal site — one of several in downtown Brentwood — and Good reported that she’s seen unexplained shadows moving through the building. It was one of several locations visited during the tour.
In addition to their investigations, Dourgarian and Good conduct about one tour a week throughout the year at locations in Byron, Knightsen, Antioch, Clayton and Locke. At this time of year, they are running up to three tours a week to try to keep up with demand, though all three investigators dismissed the idea that spirit activity increases as Halloween approaches. Morrow said that other conditions in nature like rain or thunderstorms can energize spirit activity, and all three investigators reported a marked increase that coincided with the recent earthquake.
Kristie Korzecki, an Oakley resident, said she saw the tour advertised on Facebook and thought it sounded like a fun idea. During the course of the night, the energy-sensing meter she used spiked repeatedly, indicating — according to the tour guides — the presence of spirit energy.
“I wasn’t expecting anything, and all of the sudden, spike, spike, spike,” said Korzecki. “It was kind of weird. It was kind of cool to learn the history and the stuff that happened in downtown Brentwood. It was definitely a good experience.”
The experience of each participant can be different on a tour, and Dourgarian said it can sometimes depend on the energy the participant brings to the experience. Some hear whispers and see shadows, while a woman on a recent tour reportedly had a 20-minute conversation with two recently deceased relatives. It’s hard to deny that Dourgarian and her team are tapping into some sort of energy.
“So many of these towns, the spirits are still there,” explained Dourgarian. “Just because the building may not be there anymore, the energies are still there.”
For more information, visit www.brentwoodhistoricghosttours.com.
