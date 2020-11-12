Share the holidays – Press recipe exchange

Recipes are meant to be shared and with the holidays upon us, The Press is launching a Holiday Recipe Exchange. To participate, just submit your favorite recipe online, and we will share them each week. If enough recipes are submitted, we will compile them into a downloadable e-book for the community to enjoy. So send away and include a photo! To submit, visit bit.ly/PressRecipes .
Chocolate-Strawberry Pie
Ingredients
1 pint fresh strawberries, washed, trimmed and halved
1 store-bought (or homemade) chocolate cookie pie crust
⅔ cup sugar
¼ cup cornstarch
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon minced crystallized ginger
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Pinch of kosher or sea salt
6 large egg yolks
2 ½ cups half-and-half
6 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped
½ tablespoon rum extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Additional strawberries for garnish (optional)
Directions
1. Place the strawberry halves in a single layer in the bottom of the pie crust.
2. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder, ginger, nutmeg, and salt over medium heat.
3. Whisk in the egg yolks to create a thick paste. Gradually whisk in the half-and-half until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat.
4. Add the chocolate and whisk until combined. Add the rum and vanilla extracts. Cool the mixture for 4 minutes.
5. Pour the filling over the strawberries and up to the top of the crust. Chill the pie for 2 hours or until set.
6. Garnish with additional strawberries, if desired.
– Courtesy Metro Creative
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.