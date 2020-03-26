Sign of the times
Photo by Tony Kukulich

It was difficult to tell if the skies threatening rain or concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic kept most people away from Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley, Tuesday, March 24. The park is closed, but the trails remain open, and visitors are reminded to maintain appropriate social distancing.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags