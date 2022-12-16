Silver Castle Care offering holiday companionship calls

The holidays can be a lonely time for those who live far away from family and don’t have loved ones to check in on them.
31% of seniors say that they have felt lonely during the holiday season during the past 5 years, and 41% have worries about a family member or friend feeling lonesome, according to the American Association of Retired Persons website.
To combat this loneliness, Silver Castle Care is offering five free holiday companionship calls for seniors living independently in their homes for the month of December.
