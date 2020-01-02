Does your New Year’s resolution include fun?
Here is a resolution that is fun and includes healthy benefits: Join The Brentwood Community Chorus. Under the direction of Susan Stuart, this non-auditioned group is open to children and adults of all ages. The Brentwood Community Chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall (New York) and will perform at the Kennedy Center for the Arts (Washington D.C.) for the Memorial Day holiday.
The Brentwood Community Chorus meets on Tuesdays, from 7 to 9 p.m., beginning Jan. 7, at the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church, 809 Second St., in Brentwood. The registration fee is $50, plus the cost of music (approximately $25). There will be at least two performances, one each June 12 and 13.
This is the opportunity to make a resolution that you will want to keep. The power of music heals, inspires, encourages and changes lives. Look for the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrentwoodChorusPublic, or come and find out for yourself.
To register or for additional information, contact the Brentwood Community Chorus at www.brentwoodcommunity.chorus.com.
