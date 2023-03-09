Discovery Bay – Are you looking for a purpose after retirement? The goal of Sons in Retirement (SIR) is to promote the well being of retired or semi-retired men by offering many activities and the potential to develop new friendships.
The monthly luncheon at the Discovery Bay Country Club, is normally held on the second Tuesday of the month, and it’s the place to learn about the organization, socialize, and investigate the many activities offered while sharing common interests with other members.
SIR supports no outside causes or interests and they prohibit the discussion of politics and religion or the selling of anything to any member. The only requirement for joining is to be sponsored by an existing member after having filled the membership application, which can be downloaded from the website at www.sir161.org.
