Soroptimists seek applicants for annual club awards

Soroptimist International of the Delta gives out three awards to women and girls each year in the spring.
Due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order and distance learning, the applications will not be distributed through local high schools and the Adult Education Center. Applications are online and available now through Nov. 15.
The “Live Your Dream: Training and Education Award” was created to assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. For qualification guidelines, visit https://si-founderregion.org/live-your-dream.
The Violet Richardson Award is for young women between the ages of 14 to 18 years who are engaged in a volunteer activity. If you know of a young lady who is actively volunteering in the community, guide them to the application found at https://si-founderregion.org/violet-richardson-award.
The final award is the Legacy Award. It is an award in honor of the club’s members who have passed.
“We believe that women have a voice, and this award is given to a senior high school girl who will write and give a speech on a topic selected by the club in February and presented at a club event in March,” wrote the club in a statement. “This year’s topic will be announced at a later date. To express interest in participating, email siofthedelta@yahoo.com.
All of the club’s awards are monetary. The Live Your Dream award is not necessarily used primarily for education but for the needs that are most urgent for the recipient. The Violet Richardson and Legacy awards have been used to help with expenses for college bound girls.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.