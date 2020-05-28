Sheltering-in-place has afforded many East County residents the time to focus on their favorite hobbies, and gardening’s popularity is in full bloom.
Local nurseries have seen an increase in business that cannot be explained by spring fever alone and one of the trends is edible gardens.
“We are seeing a lot of vegetable gardens, they are number one right now,” said Luis Perez, president of Perez Nursery and Landscaping in Brentwood. “Followed by succulents, and third, your typical flowering garden.”
Perez theorized the COVID-19 pandemic and all its turmoil has ushered in a new interest in growing produce at home. He said home gardens are a great project worthy of the attention they are getting. He also noted that many customers are planting their vegetables in container gardens and raised garden beds.
“That way, they can control them and keep animals out,” Perez said. “For the succulents and flowers, we are seeing those go in the ground.”
Perez mentioned there is a market for California native plants, which can withstand the area’s long, dry summers, and which tend to be especially popular in dryer, drought years.
“When the drought was more talked about, that became more of a thing,” he said. “This year, people are still into drought tolerant, but not as much.”
Nino Pompei, owner of Pompei Nursery in Oakley agreed, adding that native plants have dropped in popularity this year, although his nursery still has a steady demand for them. His top sellers this spring: citrus trees.
“We have seen people putting in a lot of citrus – lemons, limes, grapefruits – even more than fruit trees, which is different,” Pompei said. “Also a lot of fruit trees, and a lot of edible gardens, more than any previous year.”
Pompei said his customers are putting their vegetables in raised garden beds, maximizing yard space and finding calm in the pandemic’s storm by producing food for themselves.
“There’s this crazy possibility that something may not be available in the food supply chain,” Pompei said. “People want to be able to produce these fruits and vegetables in their own back yards.”
Pompei said his nursery leans heavily on organics, with a full line of organic based nutrients, fertilizers and soils.
Perez Nursery and Landscaping is located at 2601 Walnut Blvd. in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-516-1052 or visit www.pereznursery.com.
Pompei Nursery is located at 4701 Main St. in Oakley. For more information, call 925-625-7330 or visit www.pompei-nursery.com.
