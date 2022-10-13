State has restrooms where you’d least expect them

What do you do when you really HAVE to go while you’re swimming in the state’s beautiful lakes and reservoirs? You look for one of the state’s floating restrooms.
Shore-based restrooms may be too far or not available at all.
As part of its commitment to provide clean, safe, and enjoyable recreational boating, the state’s Department of Boating and Waterways (DBW) partners with local water body managers, as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Clean Vessel Act program, to provide and maintain floating restrooms for boater’s use on lakes and reservoirs to prevent sewage from entering the waterways.
A total of 266 floating restrooms have been placed on lakes and reservoirs through this grant program since 1972, with 119 restrooms currently deployed.
“The use of floating restrooms is another way to help reduce pollution on California’s waterways,” said DBW’s Deputy Director Ramona Fernandez.
The units cost $190,000 to build, according to Adeline Yee, an information officer with California State Parks.
A total of $1.104 million in federal and state funding is available this year for the purchase and deployment of six state-designed and -developed Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant floating restrooms. Grants are also available to offset the ongoing operation and maintenance costs of these units through a sewage management equipment operations and maintenance grant. To be eligible for funding, grant applicants must operate a California lake or reservoir.
These floating restrooms are funded by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Clean Vessel Act program and maintained by local waterbody managers.
In Northern California, floating restrooms can be found at Lake Berryessa, Camanche Reservoir and Lake Natoma. The state also regulates and helps fund boat pumpouts throughout Contra Costa County including: Antioch Marina, Antioch; Bethel Harbor, Bethel Island; Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor, Discovery Bay; Driftwood Marina, Oakley; Holland Riverside Marina, Brentwood; Lauritzen Yacht Harbor, Oakley; Marina Bay Yacht Harbor, Richmond; Martinez Marina, Martine; Pittsburg Marina, Pittsburg and Sugar Barge Marina, Bethel Island.
DBW is accepting grant applications from public government agencies for the purchase and deployment of floating restrooms on California waterways with limited landside access. Interested applicants are encouraged to review the grant guidelines and submit a grant application to DBW by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Application information is at dbw.parks.ca.gov/FloatingRestroomGrants.
