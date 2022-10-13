State has restrooms where you’d least expect them

Photo courtesy of State of California

The state has $1.1 million available in grant funding for floating restrooms for use on California’s lakes and reservoirs.

What do you do when you really HAVE to go while you’re swimming in the state’s beautiful lakes and reservoirs? You look for one of the state’s floating restrooms.

Shore-based restrooms may be too far or not available at all.

As part of its commitment to provide clean, safe, and enjoyable recreational boating, the state’s Department of Boating and Waterways (DBW) partners with local water body managers, as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Clean Vessel Act program, to provide and maintain floating restrooms for boater’s use on lakes and reservoirs to prevent sewage from entering the waterways.

