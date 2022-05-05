Sticky Chicken & Ribs moves to 609 First St.

Sticky Chicken & Ribs (in Brentwood) has moved from 561 First St. to 609 First St., Suite B.
The barbecue restaurant was encouraged to open doors in Brentwood with a few recipes inspired by his upbringing in Michigan, said owner Gerry Hinkle. Sticky Chicken & Ribs opened in 2006.
“We were approached with an opportunity,’’ said Hinkle. “We wanted to take advantage of this opportunity.”
The restaurant focuses on creating a causal environment to enjoy food with family and friends, while offering a catering service of meats, breakfast and desserts.
“We feel the Brentwood community (and surrounding towns) have supported us over the years and we pray that they continue to support Sticky Chicken & Ribs.” Hinkle said.
For more information, visit https://www.stickychickenandribs.com/
