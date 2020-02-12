Competing for only the second time, relative newcomer Adam Stewart cleaned up during the BBQ King Cook-Off in Brentwood, an annual competition that benefits the Brentwood Police Activities League (PAL) and the East Contra Historical Society.
Held Sunday, Feb. 4, and hosted by Jim Wangeman at Harvest Park Bowl, this year’s event raised more than $7,000. Wangeman called the day a “win-win for everybody,” and attributes the success to both the serious competition and an effort to make sure everyone has fun.
“We are thankful for such a great showing from our community,” said event organizer Darin Hassig. “PAL depends on donations to continue to provide a safe and academically based after school program that serves over 900 teens a month. We look forward to having a great turnout for our 2021 BBQ King Cookoff. I would like to thank all of our board members for a great turn out and for all the help they give to put on a successful event.”
Attendees had the opportunity to sample the best that each of the event’s 15 competitors had to offer.
“I’ve got to say, that every piece I tested was exceptional, and there were quite a few,” said City of Brentwood Councilmember Karen Rarey. “And best of all, the proceeds benefit the Police Activities League and the East Contra Costa Historical Society. What could be better than that?”
Stewart, owner of Brentwood’s Stewart Barbecue, won first place in the rib and tri-tip categories in addition to the coveted best overall award. He said this year’s competition was intense, and attributed his success to plain old hard work.
“I’m a backyard barbecuer,” Stewart said. “I make all my own sauces, all my own rubs. It’s a lot of time in the kitchen and a lot of time on the barbecue.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.